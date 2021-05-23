Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOCT. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $238,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. 1,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.46. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

