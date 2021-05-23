Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,481,000 after buying an additional 193,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after buying an additional 5,721,157 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Anaplan by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,129,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,834,000 after purchasing an additional 410,492 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $2,711,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $81,018,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

