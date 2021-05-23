Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 13,736 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.77. 3,200,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

