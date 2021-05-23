Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $6.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $506.72. 610,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $492.86 and its 200 day moving average is $497.16. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

