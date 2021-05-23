Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Nokia by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nokia by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 147,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 90,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NOK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 38,946,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,992,080. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74, a PEG ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

