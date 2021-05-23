Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,649,000 after buying an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after purchasing an additional 525,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,848,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares during the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,252,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,120. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

