Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $948,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.69. The stock had a trading volume of 889,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,885. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.08 and a 12-month high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.65.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

