Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,574 shares of company stock worth $39,164,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.90. 644,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,256. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

