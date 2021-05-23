Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Lowered to $89.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.58.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.55. 807,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,925. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $764,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,221 shares of company stock worth $3,867,102. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

