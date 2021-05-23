Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

ALTG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 61,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,157. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $449.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 1,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 539,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 507,143 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 449,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

