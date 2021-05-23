Alta Capital Management LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.96. 6,501,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,028. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.77. The stock has a market cap of $450.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.