Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,294.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,614. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,277.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,982.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

