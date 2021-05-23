Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 7.7% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,463,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,345.10. 1,141,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,049. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,303.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,994.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

