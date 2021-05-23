Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 516.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 19.3% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 54 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $10.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,345.10. 1,141,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,049. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,303.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1,994.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

