Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.99 on Friday, reaching $2,345.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,049. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,303.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1,994.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,347.01 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

