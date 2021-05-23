Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 381 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after buying an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,233,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,631 shares of company stock worth $9,468,503 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.06. 1,697,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.13. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.81 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.