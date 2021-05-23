Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $74,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $763,474,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,022,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.02. 3,330,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.18. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $177.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.67.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

