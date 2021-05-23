Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,867 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,082,000 after acquiring an additional 574,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,089,000 after acquiring an additional 39,043 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,894,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,395,787. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

