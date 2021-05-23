Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 67,006 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,557,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,006 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.65% of Ciena worth $139,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,887 shares of company stock worth $1,897,180. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $52.90. 743,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,938. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

