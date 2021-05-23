Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 268,619 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 268,619 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $147,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 46.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,102,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 58.2% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. UBS Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total value of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,110 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.00. 1,043,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,424. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

