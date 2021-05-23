Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 878,763 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,763 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of eBay worth $124,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in eBay by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 867 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.93.

EBAY traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,192,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

