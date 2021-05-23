Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 391,939 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 391,939 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $127,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,472,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,745. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

