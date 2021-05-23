Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 46.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,357 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $121,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,188,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 29,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,943,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $57,071,574. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Raymond James upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.20. The stock had a trading volume of 606,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,874. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.69 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $536.29 and its 200 day moving average is $478.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

