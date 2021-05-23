Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,673 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.64% of Silk Road Medical worth $116,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.15. 178,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,222. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.73. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $422,093.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,708.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,780 shares of company stock worth $4,452,642. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

