Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Post Earnings of $14.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will post $14.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,633.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $51.00 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $72.90 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 20.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE Y traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $714.22. The company had a trading volume of 37,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.30. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $460.58 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: No Load Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alleghany (Y)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.