Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.88.

AKRO opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $937.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,110 shares of company stock worth $1,612,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 191,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 117,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 893,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,910,000 after purchasing an additional 235,691 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 521,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

