Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.61 Million

Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report $846.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $843.07 million and the highest is $853.10 million. Akamai Technologies posted sales of $794.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 18.00%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,321,313. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,486 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 137,210 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 494,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after buying an additional 70,488 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,099. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.42. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

