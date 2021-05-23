AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.530-3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.51 billion-$15.51 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGLY. Mizuho upgraded AGC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ASGLY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. 3,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,894. AGC has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.85.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts predict that AGC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

