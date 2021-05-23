Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up to $50.45

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.45, but opened at $55.49. Affirm shares last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 12,791 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

