Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.74. The stock had a trading volume of 210,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.14. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.