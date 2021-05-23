AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.42 million.

Separately, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AerSale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get AerSale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. The company had a trading volume of 23,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,052. AerSale has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.28. Research analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AerSale stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of AerSale worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.