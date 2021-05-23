Advisors Preferred LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XNTK. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after buying an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after buying an additional 53,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.17. 9,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,695. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.33 and its 200 day moving average is $143.40. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $87.45 and a 1 year high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

