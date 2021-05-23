Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 19,756 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,811,000 after acquiring an additional 305,958 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,752,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,264,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,603,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $40,317,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,340,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.