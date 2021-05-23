Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $156,000 in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeit Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 60,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 8,675.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000.

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock remained flat at $$30.43 on Friday. 131,207 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $38.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

