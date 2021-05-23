Advisors Preferred LLC Has $446,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 48.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after buying an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. 2,701,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,642,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

