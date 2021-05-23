Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 1,441 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after purchasing an additional 185,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $100,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 670,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,829,000 after purchasing an additional 83,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total transaction of $34,882.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.62. 317,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,163. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.