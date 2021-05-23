Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4,045.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 719,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,327. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $60.17.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTB. Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

