Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $127.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $112.09 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.79.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMS. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

