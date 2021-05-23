Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,708 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the software company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.60 on Friday, hitting $488.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.44 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

