adbank Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 35.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 74.7% lower against the US dollar. One adbank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $64,067.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.38 or 0.00735407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00075192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About adbank

adbank is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,071,290 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.