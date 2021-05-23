ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.46 million.
ACVA stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $26.24. 556,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,360. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79.
ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
About ACV Auctions
ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.
Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.