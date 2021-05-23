ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.46 million.

ACVA stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $26.24. 556,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,360. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACVA. JMP Securities began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACV Auctions stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.