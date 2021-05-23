Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.38. 2,210,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,604. The company has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $191.13 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.10 and a 200 day moving average of $262.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

