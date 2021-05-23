Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.38. 2,210,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,604. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.39. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $191.13 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The firm has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

