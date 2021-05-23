Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.54

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.54 and traded as high as C$18.91. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.78, with a volume of 7,744 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADN shares. CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.54. The company has a market cap of C$313.38 million and a PE ratio of 9.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 61.21%.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

