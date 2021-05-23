Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Abcam during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Abcam by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,483,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 128,060 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Abcam by 31.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Abcam by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abcam stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,734. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

