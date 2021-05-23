AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,789,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of AbbVie worth $734,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $116.12. 5,577,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,465,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average is $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

