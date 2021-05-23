973 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Western Digital by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Cowen increased their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.34. 4,838,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,833,495. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

