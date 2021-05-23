967 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Bought by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.14. The stock had a trading volume of 101,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,767. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $231.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

