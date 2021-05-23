908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.34 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MASS. Zacks Investment Research cut 908 Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 908 Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ MASS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79. 908 Devices has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

