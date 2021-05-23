$90,000.00 in Sales Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report sales of $90,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80,000.00 to $100,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $7.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $35.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.63 million to $50.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOLO. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $442,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,838. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.76. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

